Look: Inside SABC 85th celebrations, an opportunity missed to save jobs

Johannesburg – It was interesting to watch the SABC celebrate its 85th anniversary after firing so many people few months ago.

After so many job losses, you could have sent folk a gift instead of an entire function with performers in a heavily decorated space and with a five-star menu.

Instead of wasting money on the function, you could have saved one job, at least.

Enough moaning, I must say former Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams now Minister of Small Business Development always looks sizzling.

It was great seeing her ravishing in a stunning navy dress that was age and body-appropriate.

I wondered if she knew a visor is not a mask.

You are gorgeous dear, but we don’t want you to get Covid or spread it.

It was heart-breaking seeing the late Shona Ferguson’s picture above the stage. We are still in shock at the loss of a legend in his prime of his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FERGUSON FILMS (@ferguson_films)

Veteran actress Lillian Dube looked swanky in a black and gold number, which was not only age-appropriate but also complimented her figure.

TV presenter Leanne Manas had on an edgy, flowy jumpsuit with bold gold highlights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leanne Manas 🧿 (@leannemanas)

While former Deputy Minister of Communications Pinky Kekana spoke about the rich history of the SABC, all Shwa could think about were the people who had lost their jobs, which made me lose my appetite.

You could have sworn that stage and TV actor Robert Whitehead was going to the shops when he realised he had a work shindig to attend.

What’s with the scarf and blue shirt for a black-tie event?

It is not an arts festival; you are not in Grahamstown.

Brothers Loyiso and Zwai Bala’s musical performance was well-received by guests.

It’s always great to see them put their differences aside and make some money.

Surely that’s why they came to Gauteng.

Always great to see yellow bone DJ Spitch Nzawumbi from Umhlobo Wenene.

Shwa must say, love the weight loss, not that you are not the most attractive man in South Africa, but you look healthier and hotter.

It was funny to watch you glare at The Real Goboza (RGB) host Sinazo Yolwa’s full plate of food.

Also what happened to social distancing?

And why was DJ Spitch not wearing a mask?

Great function and happy 85 years of broadcasting and firing workers.

Oh, and can you people keep your masks on when not eating?

