Mafikizolo’s 25th celebration a trip down memory lane

From there, I ran straight to an event hosted by Mafikizolo. First, if you know this group, you should be married and have kids or grandchildren. If not, don’t worry, they also used to be married. Theo Kgosinkwe is on his second one.

Yes! Mafikizolo celebrated 25 years of existence. The duo is older than most influencers and the new breed of celebs who think they know it all. To celebrate their 25th anniversary they took the media down memory lane. It was such an enjoyable affair. I must say they still look good, the same boring sweet people; no wonder they live on the West Rand.

The function was held at the Presidential suite at the Wanderers Stadium. A few celebs showed their faces while it was mostly their unknown friends, former classmates and family members who came.

Spotted was DJ Tira’s wife and former Mafikizolo dancer Gugu Khathi, looking fabulous, draped in Gucci and Versace. I did not know whether to hug her or wave. I was scared, especially after that Crystal Kay fight.

I spotted Oskido, who used to be fun back in his heyday, now he is just a grumpy old man. He also took us down memory lane reflecting about the group.

Nhlanhla’s older handbag, nowadays we call them loyal fans, Nthato Mashishi, was next to her madam.

If you think Shaun’s stylist is a loyal handbag to MaMkhize, you clearly do not know Nhlanhla and Nthato. Thank you so much Mafikizolo; let’s hope we will be invited to Sun City for the tour’s first leg.

