Makhadzi honoured over invite to perform at AFRIMA awards

Johannesburg – ‘Ghanama’ hitmaker, Makhadzi will be performing at the AFRIMA Awards in Lagos, Nigeria, from 19 to 21 November.

Makhadzi shared with her fans and followers on Twitter that this is “a dream come true”.

She further stated that she has been trying her luck for the past 7 years.

Not only is she performing but she is also nominated for ‘Best Female Artist in Southern Africa’ running up against; Busiswa (South Africa), Cleo Ice Queen (Zambia), DJ Zinhle (South Africa), Kamo Mphela (South Africa), Kelly Khumalo (South Africa), Nomcebo Zikode (South Africa), Sha Sha (Zimbabwe), Shekinah (South Africa), Tamy Moyo (Zimbabwe), Zanda Zakuza (South Africa).

In addition, Makhadzi has also been nominated for ‘Artist of the Year’, where she goes up against Black Diamond, Focalistic, Wizkid, Davido, and many more phenomenal African artists in the category.

Shwa is excited and wishes Makhadzi well for the performance of her life. Slay it, Queen!

This is a dream come true 😭😭 I have been trying my luck to be part of Afrima for the past 7 years, god finally answered my prayers at the right time. #iamafricanqueen #IAmUnstoppable #iamunbeaten — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) November 15, 2021

