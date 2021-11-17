VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Makhadzi honoured over invite to perform at AFRIMA awards

By Nompilo Zulu

Johannesburg – ‘Ghanama’ hitmaker, Makhadzi will be performing at the AFRIMA Awards in Lagos, Nigeria, from 19 to 21 November.

Makhadzi shared with her fans and followers on Twitter that this is “a dream come true”.

She further stated that she has been trying her luck for the past 7 years.

Not only is she performing but she is also nominated for ‘Best Female Artist in Southern Africa’ running up against; Busiswa (South Africa), Cleo Ice Queen (Zambia), DJ Zinhle (South Africa), Kamo Mphela (South Africa), Kelly Khumalo (South Africa), Nomcebo Zikode (South Africa), Sha Sha (Zimbabwe), Shekinah (South Africa), Tamy Moyo (Zimbabwe), Zanda Zakuza (South Africa).

In addition, Makhadzi has also been nominated for ‘Artist of the Year’, where she goes up against Black Diamond, Focalistic, Wizkid, Davido, and many more phenomenal African artists in the category.

Shwa is excited and wishes Makhadzi well for the performance of her life. Slay it, Queen!

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

[dot-in-image]

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes