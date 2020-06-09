Shwashwi

Of live readings and Gigi LaMayne

By Nokuthula Zwane

Gigi Lamayne must have seen something spiritual was going to happen – like the social media trend #BrownVinegarandSalt suggested – because she just had a spiritual live reading with SABC3’s psychic medium Cindy Kruger on Sunday. Scary!

