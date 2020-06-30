Shwashwi

Ouch Buhle … too hot to handle

By Nokuthula Zwane
Buhle Samuels. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Buhle Samuels of Muvhango fame is becoming more notorious for her racy lingerie shoots.

She had the internet all thirsty again after posting several sexy pics.

It was enough to warm up anyone on a cold winter day.

Author


Similar stories

Shwashwi

Good festive vibes with Big Nuz loading

Shwa knows the festive season is going to be lit because Big Nuz have smoked the peace pipe and are making a comeback. Dance...
Read more
Shwashwi

Clap back hard and ruthlessly

Zenande Mfenyane is Shwa’s clapback queen of the week. Imagine someone sliding into your posts and telling you your body and looks will go...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal