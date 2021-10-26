VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Pearl Modiadie is back in Mjolofontein, hope it lasts this time

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Pearl Modiadie

Johannesburg – Pearl Modiadie has shared that she is back in the dating game.

Pearl took to social media to share that she is back in Mjolofontien.

Mjolofontein is hard for all of us even celebs are not coping in that department.

Pearl way back, dated singer Donald and before we knew it, the relationship ended in tears.

She later dated another guy whom she was engaged to but that relationship ended too.

 

Pearl then dated her wealthy baby daddy Nathaniel Oppenheimer, but they later called it quits last year.

The couple split shortly after welcoming their baby together.

Shwa certainly hopes Pearl can make this new one last this time.

