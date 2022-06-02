Plus ones a bit of a downer at festival

On Saturday, I also braved more miserable weather. I decided to take my sidekick and go all the way downtown to witness the power of the arts.

The highly anticipated Baseline Festival attracted lots of hot people. It’s a pity many of them came with their plus one’s making it difficult for us to mingle.

This is what I hate about grooving in winter – people come with their partners so they don’t sleep alone at night.

Back to the show, everything was beautiful. The performances were out of this world. Nakhane was a class act; you can tell the girl is friends with Madonna.

