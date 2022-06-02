E-edition
Subscribe
Shwashwi

Plus ones a bit of a downer at festival

By Anelisa Sibanda

On Saturday, I also braved more miserable weather. I decided to take my sidekick and go all the way downtown to witness the power of the arts.

The highly anticipated Baseline Festival attracted lots of hot people. It’s a pity many of them came with their plus one’s making it difficult for us to mingle.

This is what I hate about grooving in winter – people come with their partners so they don’t sleep alone at night.

Back to the show, everything was beautiful. The performances were out of this world. Nakhane was a class act; you can tell the girl is friends with Madonna.

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.