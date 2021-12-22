Johannesburg- Even Sello Maake KaNcube found love again and married Pearl Mbewe in August.
The couple jetted off to Ethiopia to say “I do”.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.
Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.