Johannesburg- You know holidays are around the corner when celebs dress up to match the Christmas lights – and this week Twitter’s favourite DJ Uncle Waffles debuted her Xmas number, a bright red thong at one of the shindigs she was performing at.

Shwa loves how Uncle Waffles is giving some people palpitations – from those who question her talent behind the decks to those who wonder if she would be such a hit if she didn’t have a banging body, and those who call her a stripper.

Waffles says if it is okay for men to expose ashy butt cracks in boxer shorts and jeans behind the decks, then it is okay to show a lacy G-string.

