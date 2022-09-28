ShwaShwi: A DStv despicable festival

Shwa needs to take a deep breath…just repeating what my experience at the DStv Delicious Festival brings on heart palpitations.

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the Food & Music Festival made its return, and obviously, everyone was excited about the event….just the thought of being free and having fun in the sun after the pandemic and it’s crappy lockdown restrictions.

With a banging lineup everyone looked forward to seeing all the international acts and even the local ones.

Little did Shwa know that she would be disappointed the minute she tried to get into the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. There were more difficulties and frustrations than one can even think possible.

Getting in was a disaster. Mamela…You can’t recommend that we come in Ubers when we have to wait almost an hour just to get dropped off at the drop-off zone because you can’t handle the traffic. Bathong!

That hideous tunnel which everyone had to pass just to get to the gate… taking people into the tunnel was very unsafe and unhygienic…sies! And no ventilation. Nxh!

And just when Shwa thought the wort was over, we had stand in line for two or more hours in the scorching sun waiting to get tagged to enter the actual event. It was a total nightmare. Many ended up turning back because they couldn’t get in or were frustrated by the chaos. Who can blame them?

In all honesty, the entire event was a total disaster because you still had to queue in long lines just to get food or water. VIP or not, your status did not matter.

The main stage was a hot mess too. Imagine watching adverts at a music festival as if you didn’t pay for your DStv and you’re watching that channel that pops up when haven’t paid.

If it wasn’t for the headline act, international superstar Burna Boy, this disastrous fest who’d not even have been featured here. He was the final act at the DStv main stage and certainly did not come to play as he stole the entire show.

Better organization and planning is what the event needed. That line they spun us about fake tickets and their weak apology…Shwa aint falling for that one.

Miss me with the next one…if it lives to see the light of day.

Sunday World

Author