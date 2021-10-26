Shwashwi: Amapiano sensation De Mthuda to usher us into the festive season

Johannesburg – Amapiano sensation De Mthuda, real name Mthuthuzeli Khoza, hosted a listening session for his upcoming album titled Landlord at Universal.

The man of the moment was in high spirits last week, rocking his Xmas clothes and smelling good.

He gave such a nice performance and I will be the first to admit his album is a banger, maybe because it has my favorite song Jola.

Though there was a shortage of famous faces, Shwa spotted amapianio vocalist Nobantu Vilakazi, who was all smiles.

I will wait until her first fat paycheque.

Shwashwi