Shwashwi: Andile Mngxitama you really slimmed down, what’s wrong?

Johannesburg – Known as a vocal Pan-Africanist and political activist of note, Andile Mngxitama’s drastic weight loss has shocked many.

Mngxitama who is amongst the historical expelled EFF members during his days as the red beret force is currently on his way to recovery after he was reportedly termed as seriously ill.

During the municipal elections last week, the BLF president was seen walking with a crutch to cast his ballots at a voting station.

An image of a significantly slimmer-looking Mngxitama caused a stir in the social media platforms.

Mngxitama’s big belly had shrunk, his cheeks were smaller, and more shockingly, his renowned afro is also gone.

What is going on with Andile the President of BLF? 😔 pic.twitter.com/rNLIgpojH3 — Patricia (@Dikgoba) October 31, 2021

Social media streets have called on Mngxitama’s weight loss as self-destruction, while others said chickens are coming home to roost as he once led a #CloseTheGraves campaign trail and allocated unused graves dug to government leaders and Julius Malema.

Tweeps said Mngxitama certainly cursed himself for burying names of the living ones.

The attack, which was discussed by the ANC branch in the group, is said to be in retaliation to the BLF’s campaign to Close The Graves and is an apparent attempt by the members to defend the ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa.

#CloseTheGraves pic.twitter.com/8Q4sBUR8iL — BLACK FIRST LAND FIRST (@BLFSouthAfrica) July 22, 2020

We call on ANC government of Ramaphosa to close all Covid19 graves without any delay & to shift focus towards saving lives rather than preparing for death. BLF continues to support the call for Radical Economic Transformation and no intimidation shall deter us from that path pic.twitter.com/g65ksxEun8 — BLACK FIRST LAND FIRST (@BLFSouthAfrica) July 22, 2020

Social media users slammed Mngxitama’s weight loss:

Andile Mngxitama of BLF before and now 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/3HkqPDrK7o — 🇿🇦 Nṱha_Na_Fhasi (@_HerchelleR) October 31, 2021

It's digging graves for others and end up falling in them. pic.twitter.com/uKGm4tNtN9 — DavidMoG (@DvdMoG) November 5, 2021

However, Mngxitama said he has been sick for quite some time, which resulted in him being in a coma for a couple of days.

He lashed out at all critics and he revealed that his recovery journey is a miracle.

