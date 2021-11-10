VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Andile Mngxitama you really slimmed down, what’s wrong?

By Thomas Lethoba
BLF leader Andile Mngxitama cause a stir on social media after his photos looking very sick went viral on social media // Image: Twitter

Johannesburg – Known as a vocal Pan-Africanist and political activist of note, Andile Mngxitama’s drastic weight loss has shocked many.

Mngxitama who is amongst the historical expelled EFF members during his days as the red beret force is currently on his way to recovery after he was reportedly termed as seriously ill.

During the municipal elections last week, the BLF president was seen walking with a crutch to cast his ballots at a voting station.

An image of a significantly slimmer-looking Mngxitama caused a stir in the social media platforms.

Mngxitama’s big belly had shrunk, his cheeks were smaller, and more shockingly, his renowned afro is also gone.

Social media streets have called on Mngxitama’s weight loss as self-destruction, while others said chickens are coming home to roost as he once led a #CloseTheGraves campaign trail and allocated unused graves dug to government leaders and Julius Malema.

Tweeps said Mngxitama certainly cursed himself for burying names of the living ones.

Social media users slammed Mngxitama’s weight loss:

However, Mngxitama said he has been sick for quite some time, which resulted in him being in a coma for a couple of days.

He lashed out at all critics and he revealed that his recovery journey is a miracle.

