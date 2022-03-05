Shwashwi: Anele Mdoda sort your issues with Kelly Rowland

Shwa is not Miss Perfect but these constant celebrity feuds we see playing out in public are worrying; time is not on our side.

Nobody knows when they will take their last breath.

Celebrity feuds have become a huge part of the entertainment industry, and fans ignite these feuds on social media. Let it be known that most of them are petty and childish if I must say so myself.

Fix things so your mental health can benefit and you won’t be left with regrets after the fact.

Anele Mdoda, sisi you really need to fix whatever is happening between you and Kelly Rowland, it’s really getting boring and tiring, to the point where dark-skinned women felt you were personally attacking them.

Why not ask your bestie Trevoh Noah for some advice, let him organize a round table minus Beyonce, and speak out about your issues with Kelly, nana.

