Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Arthur Mafokate needs to come clean

By Sunday World
Arthur Mafokate. PICTURE: FILE PICTURE

Johannesburg- Arthur Mafokate needs to come clean and tell Shwa what tokoloshe juice he is drinking?

Dude hasn’t aged since he first told us not to call him the K-word back in the 1990s.

With two young bambinos going back to school this week, he’s clearly still attractive.

 

