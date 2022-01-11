REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Boity needs a friendship audit this year

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha

Johannesburg- While I was chilling and minding other people’s businesses on New Year’s Eve, it dawned on me that Shwa should start this year with an old tradition: Shwashwi’s New Year’s resolutions.

Celebs, pay serious attention:

Boity Thulo needs to stop treating South Africans like fools and beating around the bush referring to her lovers as “best friends”.

Just call a spade a spade, darling, not a garden tool.

Shwa does approve of the luscious Anton Jeftha, though.

And still on Boity, can she please apply for some friendship audit this year?

She can’t be chilling with peeps who throw bottles at her.

