Shwashwi: Boity needs a friendship audit this year

Johannesburg- While I was chilling and minding other people’s businesses on New Year’s Eve, it dawned on me that Shwa should start this year with an old tradition: Shwashwi’s New Year’s resolutions.

Celebs, pay serious attention:

Boity Thulo needs to stop treating South Africans like fools and beating around the bush referring to her lovers as “best friends”.

Just call a spade a spade, darling, not a garden tool.

Shwa does approve of the luscious Anton Jeftha, though.

And still on Boity, can she please apply for some friendship audit this year?

She can’t be chilling with peeps who throw bottles at her.

