Shwashwi: Business-minded Pearl Thusi

Johannesburg – Shwa’s loving all the charm and good news flowing with this level one regulations.

Pearl Thusi has followed a string of other female celebrities, including her best friend, deejay Zinhle Jiyane, in claiming her slice in the liquor industry with her own alcoholic beverage, brand Black Rose.

Hope this inspires Thusi to drop the colourism debate and reach for higher goals.

Possible?

