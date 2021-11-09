Shwashwi: Can DJ Tira be less available for music videos?

Johannesburg- Next year, can DJ Tira be less available for music videos?

You’d be forgiven to think he has shares at Trace.

Hardly 10 minutes goes by without him appearing.

We know you are not camera shy, but it’s too much.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi