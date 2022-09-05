Shwashwi: Celebrities bash low-quality SAMAs

The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) once again proved wrong people are being given serious responsibilities in this country.

I am sure a matric dance for a village school can do a much better job than whoever organized what is supposed to be the country’s premier music awards.

The 28th iteration of the awards was held at Sun City, North West, last weekend.

Most of the nominated artists ignored the invitation to attend, while some who attended went on to bash the event on social media. The poor sound quality and the handful of performances were an embarrassment.

The first night, which was broadcast on TikTok, was a complete bore, with anyone just picking a VIP chair due to the lack of attendance.

The red carpet closed off earlier than expected as no celebrity or influencer showed interest, with Makhadzi just walking around in her two-piece crop top and leggings.

The Venda queen was the biggest performer for the two nights in Sun City, but only got a chance to perform one song a night. The irate artist said she did not want the awards anymore and would rather create music for YouTube.

Hip hop star Emtee went on to express frustration, supporting the idea of creating a different independent national music awards platform that would be fair to the industry and artists.

Although he bagged his first two awards at the SAMA28, Zakes Bantwini claimed the organization had turned into a corrupt space and a promotional event.

What was most annoying was having celebrities and the public separated at the after-party. Fans were there to support artists they voted for and wanted to see them perform.

But not all was gloom and doom as the red carpet on night two brought the event to life.

DJ Cleo was definitely the highlight of the night as he rocked up in his CLE000 motor bike, sure to disturb the moment and force focus on himself.

Although fuel is expensive in the country, he did not mind revving it up for just about anyone who asked. He stole the spotlight from Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle-Moloi, but they would not leave it at that.

The power couple was out in corridors taking pictures of each other. Priddy Ugly must have enjoyed seeing his babe in that mini see-through piece showing off the hunny. These two just looked like high school sweethearts out on a date.

Gugu Khathi and Enhle Mbali should have just asked Kanye West for head and face covers that matched their blue and orange, respectively. It seemed they just wanted to have their bodies covered in one colour. Might as well have painted those faces too.

It seems Boity and Anton Jeftha is the couple it thinks it is, and nobody’s gonna tell it otherwise. At least they still believe in matching outfits to mark territory when going out.

Shwa just wants to know who on earth angered Eugene Mthethwa? The guy walked around as if he had a hot potato in his mouth. Is this what the SAMAs are doing to artists?

Next time, it is important to have notice boards directing people to where they should be seated. Shalate Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma were literally wandering around uncertain where they were due to sit. Surely it can’t be that the organization failed to pay ushers?

