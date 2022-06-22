Shwashwi: Cheaters, zip up or be outed

Slay queen’s alert: please note the Hollywood Durban July is around the corner. The rich boys from all over the country will be feasting on young girls like there is no tomorrow.

Men! It is that time of the year where people’s marriages will be tested over one weekend.

Shwa is tired of witnessing adultery and keeping quiet about it, so be warned, yours in gossip will be in attendance and people better zip up or risk finding their sexcapades in this great newspaper.

I attended the Hollywood Durban July pop-up event in Sandton – why do we have such events in Jozi and not in Durban? Or has the beach not recovered from the floods? Oh well, let me stick to the script before my invite to the main event gets revoked.

The event was mainly to give the hard-working people of Gauteng a peek at what they can expect at this year’s Durban July, especially because it is now sponsored by Hollywood Bets.

Everyone knows that Gauteng peeps are the main consumers of the prestigious event, and with Covid-19, the event has been held behind closed doors for the past two years.

How time flies. Remember the last time the Durban July had an in-person event, Somizi and Mohale were planning their wedding, which crashed in two seconds. I am not laughing but wow! We still need closure. Will the former lovebirds be attending this year’s event? If they are, I hope they are kept in separate marquees, we don’t want to see fists flying – you know the two and fisting, right!

The location was very intimate and secluded on the rooftop of 35 on Ferguson, giving a warm feel of what people can expect in Durban in the next couple of weeks. Shwa spotted a couple of familiar faces and some new faces in the industry.

Glad to see that Simphiwe Majola listened to Shwa, fired his hairstylist and returned to the one we all know him for.

As I was minding my own business, I spotted Winnie Ntshaba and Sophie Ndaba – I was reminded that this is youth month and abo sisi need to step aside for the youth. But I must say, Sophie, looked the part.

The famous Mbali Wethu also joined the fun with her boyfriend, who was on crutches. Girl, tell your guy to stay at home and heal, you can’t be on crutches and drink alcohol – he looks like the jealous type who doesn’t trust their women to be out of their sight even for a minute.

Shwa also spotted the new kids on the block (Craig Nobela, Khumbuza Meyiwa and Ntobeko Mathebula).

Shwa must say those boys look so yummy, especially the naughty young one, Nobela, who plays Nkosiyabo Khoza. Wa lahla, Shwa would pounce on you, young man. Looks like you need some cougar session with a mature lady, grrrrrrrrr.

Tell me Pholoso Mohlala, what is really going on between you and your alleged bae Somizi because I would have expected you to come with him or were you perhaps one of his flings, sides or rebound?

A Durban event is nothing without the KZN-based DJ Lesoul, who entertained the crowd with the type of music they can expect at the Durban July this year.

Mondli Ngcobo also showed off his vocals with his live performance but the performance was just too short. Those of us with good taste in music felt cheated. Hope you make it up to us next at the Durban July. Deal?

