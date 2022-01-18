Shwashwi: Classy do to kick-start 2022

Johannesburg- Shwa is happy that yours in gossip attended the first event this year on Thursday, which was aptly held in Sandton.

Talk about class baby.

This means the all-knowing Shwashwi is destined for finer things this year. Shwa had become tired of pretending to be happy at low-budget events, while paying for my own drinks.

Bev brand Castle Lite launched a new reality show called Switch Up Your Space, more like a Zola 7 of home renovations. Imagine renovating while drunk. Well, that is not my business.

Let me bore you with the small details. So the team, which comprises the ever talented and sexy radio personality and TV presenter Smash Africa, DJ Sabby and interior decorator Ayisha will go around fixing people’s houses.

Looks like the Bloemfontein-born Smash Africa is going places after starting his career on campus radio – his youthful energy counts in his favour. You go boy!

The gig also comes at the right time for Metro FM disc jockey DJ Sabby, who recently proposed to his long-time partner, news anchor Lindi Serame. The home-renovation skills will surely come in handy in the marital home. Treat

Lindi well, she is a stunner!

Things are really looking up for DJ Sabby following his move to Metro in August following an overstayed stint at YFM.

Wait a minute, the crew will not just show up at your house to renovate – you gotta apply.

I wish men from Midrand will watch the show and maybe they will start buying furniture instead of big cars – we are tired of sitting on cooler boxes and camp chairs.

Not that Shwa is holding her breath – Midrand boys would rather go flash credit cards at Konka and not buy life insurance. Let me stop before I reveal names – it is too early in the year to attract unnecessary drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CastleLiteSA (@castlelitesa)

Back to the launch, the show will air on e.tv every Saturday. To be honest, I was surprised this channel still exists, but then it dawned on me, it’s that Anaconda TV station. What’s your obsession with repeating Anaconda e.tv? Rather bring back Emmanuel if you run out of ideas – then again, we never got to see much, will stick to Pornhub.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motlatsi Mafatshe (@motlatsi_mafatshe)

The event was held at green park. I was disappointed by the number of people that showed up, but I totally understood, it is January and people are low on petrol and cash – but the pull of free booze was too much for some of us. The trips to Cape Town crowd is still recovering financially and trying to save its relationships following indiscretions in December.

Most men including in celebville left their homes and families in December pretending to go buy bread or Xmas clothes only ending up in Cape Town with slay queens. Banna mara!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Best Thing Ever (@dj_sabby)

The food was five star while Castle Lite-infused cocktails were flowing. I have never been so grateful for such an expensive meal, Januworry shall humble you shame! The only celebs were the TV presenters to be honest.

Oh! And the bottomless-infused cocktails kept flowing on empty chairs, but in honour of those who couldn’t make it, we had to drink them and forget about our January issues. When is it pay day again?

We were also privy to watch the first episode before the public. It was enjoyable, even the first winner scored an invite to the launch. Ooh, you should have seen Miss Thang enjoying her five minutes of fame. She was taking selfies with slaving waitrons and poor car guards – I bet she slept tired. I will also be that happy if someone renovated my house for free.

I must admit I enjoyed the first episode especially with actor Motlatsi Mafatshe as the first celeb guest.

His whimsical sense of humour made me forget that he looks like a high school bully or those township kids who used to make other kids dance for food – he gives me those vibes.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author