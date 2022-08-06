Shwashwi dances night away in Dundee

When they say July belongs to KwaZulu-Natal entertainment-wise, I concur. On Saturday, I went to Dundee in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, where the annual Dundee July Experience was held.

If my memory serves me well, the last time I danced from 6 pm to 6am was when I was still in high school during the days of street bashes.

Well, I had a good time, and the music was good. Booze and slay queens were the order of the day.

It was exciting to see AKA on stage after a rough year. I guess rapper Nadia Nakai is playing a huge role in making sure that he regains his confidence to face his fans again.

While I’m still talking about AKA, another artist I was excited to see on that stage was Sjava, and it was heartwarming watching people singing along to his songs after he exited the controversial record label, Ambitious Entertainment. By the way, I have to say Sjava looks healthy. I guess these latest gigs are paying him a lot of money.

I further met down-to-earth producer and artist Sun El Musician, and gospel sensation Thinah Zungu.

The Dundee July Experience also gave me the opportunity to meet motormouth TV personality Inno Morolong – if you don’t know her, don’t feel left out, her claim to fame is to insult mega-stars like Makhadzi. The things people do for relevance.

Tebogo Ramokgadi from Showmax’s Diamond and Dolls also made an appearance.

After the show, I went straight to my hotel, took a shower and slept until the hotel manager woke me up, telling me that it was time for us to leave the hotel and Dundee altogether.

