E-edition
Subscribe
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Did DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz really get married or what?

By Nompilo Zulu
Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle.

Is DJ Zinhle really married to Murdah Bongz? Cos really, if lobola negotiations are equal to being married, can Shwa be lobolad just for one weekend, in community of property of course, then get divorced on Monday?

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.