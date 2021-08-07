Shwashwi: DJ Euphonik would not wish his ex, Bonang Matheba

Johannesburg – Under Shwashwi’s banner from this week, ‘Would you wish your ex-lover a happy birthday,’ I had to suggest the below.

Shwa doubts that DJ Euphonik would wish his ex, Bonang Matheba, a happy birthday.

Apart from the allegations of abuse and the social media rants, Shwa doesn’t think this couple, generally, would not wish each other well on anything.

Still on Queen B, Bonang and AKA’s union ended in a song being allegedly written about her among other unsavoury rants.

So we don’t think any wishes will be sent there either, besides they both have a lot on their plates.

•Kiernan Forbes, AKA, and DJ Zinhle Jiyane’s relationship includes their cute toddler Kairo and Shwa would not be surprised if these parents are still in good terms despite AKA asking why the “Her Majesty” hitmaker has pictures of his beloved mother, Lynn Forbes, all over her place.

Shwa wonders what Jiyane’s new beau Black Motion’s band member Bongani Mahosana, aka Murdah Bongz, thinks of his soon-to-be mother of his child and the ex-bae’s mother’s snaps all over her house?

• I’m sure Khanyi Mbau would be civil to her ex, Mandla Mthembu, that is if she can find him. • Shwa can think of a few people who would ever wish their exes a happy anything.

• Thembisa Nxumalo and Athandwa Kani are a couple that went through the most when they were married. But Shwa could bet on Kani wishing fellow thespian a happy birthday, because I would not be surprised if he still has feelings for the beauty.

