Shwashwi: Dlamini-Zuma presents another month of disastrous living

What was said to be a temporary situation has become the new norm.

Exactly two years ago a man travelled to Italy and contracted Covid-19. The country has since been doomed under this dark cloud of Covivi. And though things have improved drastically, our darn leaders insist on keeping us prisoner to the now endemic virus.

With the national state of disaster anniversary this week, Shwa went down memory lane remembering how Uncle Cupcake put us under strict lockdown – a phenomenon so unfamiliar to us.

Suddenly everything was at a standstill.

This was said to be a 21-day lockdown under level 5. And South Africans were under- excited to stay home – little did they know this was no holiday. Boom! Alcohol and cigarettes were banned. Even sandals and shorts, earrings and make-up, as well as kiddies’ birthday gifts were not considered essential. Siblings and parents couldn’t get together, never mind friends.

Pineapple sales rocketed, while other dimwits guzzled down their own toxic mixes and died. Sad affair, which Shwa blames the government for.

Gosh, even Woolies chicken suffered the wrath of Msholozi’s ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

We all believed it would get better, however, it got worse. Companies were handing out retrenchments in Oprah style, “you’re getting retrenched, you’re getting retrenched… everybody is getting…”

The economy suffered greatly while others had R500-billion to spare.

Though Shwa did not benefit, at least others received monthly Social Relief of Distress grants worth R350. Shwa believes the “distress’”was not relieved because R350 is not even enough for pocket money. And then there were the greedy few who even stole food parcels… sies!

Shwa is still puzzled by how Cupcake kept on increasing the lockdown, fooling everyone with “alert levels”.

Dlamini-Zuma seems to get a kick every time she extends this ridiculousness.

While others want to take the masks off, Shwa desperately needs the entertainment industry to operate as it did before this bad saga. Yours in gossip is still missing out big time. Please consider taking us back to some sort of normalcy already.

Shwa didn’t get double vaccination plus booster for this crap.

