Celebrity News

Shwashwi: Duduzane your better half is gorgeous

By Sunday World
(Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lucky Maibi)

Duduzane Zuma, was it you Shwa recently spotted in Umhlanga Rocks looking all fine and dazzling with your gorgeous better half dangling on your arm? Must be the big 4-0 you and twin sister Duduzile recently celebrated. Must say you don’t look a day over 28! Which fountain of youth are you drinking from? Do point mwah in that direction please!

 

