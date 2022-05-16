E-edition
Subscribe
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Dumi Mkokstad really chose well

By Sunday World
Dumi Mkokstad

Dumi Mkokstad, you really chose well, hey. What is it that you’re doing right since your wife gifted you with a brand new car for your birthday. Let Shwa in on your secret.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

    Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes