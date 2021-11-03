Shwashwi: Eastern Cape named the Cutting Edge province

Johannesburg- It looks like the African National Congress is leading with votes in the Eastern Cape province.

This is concerning because the province is amongst the most struggling and poorest in the country and it has been led by the ANC for the past 27 years.

Their schools, infrastructure, and service delivery in general? A complete joke.

What is more funnier is people that, people there do not see a need to change their political party.

What is the reason? Being afraid of change is normal, but not wanting better for yourself is really concerning.

Especially after the most recent incident at Enoch Mgijima Municipality, where they spent millions of rands on a stadium.

Shwa will hallucinate should they see another episode of a poor rural area on Cutting Edge complaining about the same things that they have been complaining about for the past 27 years.

Shwa saw people’s reactions on the current vote counts in the Eastern Cape and people are disappointed, to say the least.

One thing about Eastern Cape, they’ll vote for ANC. Yhuu my province loves appearing on Cutting Edge each and every week 😪 — siyasamkela (@siyamtitshana) November 2, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: The people of Eastern Cape have signed another 15 seasons contract with Cutting Edge. #Elections2021 #LGE2021 — Random_Mpondo (@That_Damn_Vuyo) November 2, 2021

For Cutting Edge not to answer Calls from the Eastern Cape 🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️ — Lebogang ® (@lebogang_mzansi) November 2, 2021

Your next challenge, its either you stop calling Cutting Edge or you vote the ANC out of power. Eastern Cape Voters : pic.twitter.com/GVKkoVzzYf — Yanga (@Yanga_Co) November 3, 2021

To think there is a lot of people in Eastern Cape who voted for ANC really breaks my heart 💔💔💔it clear our people enjoy ukvela ku Cutting Edge week in week out😔😔inhlupheko ininukela kamandi💔💔kusekude phambili pic.twitter.com/QThomR19R1 — Odwa (@Odwa57332847) November 2, 2021

Shine bright there on television Cutting Edge province.

