Shwashwi: Get your head straight in 2022

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Johannesburg, SOUTH AFRICA -February 16: Dineo Ranaka during the Black Panther Movie Premier at Monte Casino on February 16, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape)

Johannesburg- During this month of Love, Shwa just wants to spread some positive vibes and encourage our celebrities to do the same.

On that note, can Dineo Ranaka work on her anger, she has been like this since Chilli M days. You should be a role model, you’re almost a grandmother now.

