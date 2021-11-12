Shwashwi: Has anyone seen Sechaba

Johannesburg – Sechaba Pali came into the music scene in 2003 and began to disappear from the limelight in 2015 and left us with ‘Re-birth’ in 2019.

The Gospel singer once sang with the country’s famous gospel choir called Joyous celebration giving us ‘Eloyi’.

The last time we heard of him is when he smoked a peace pipe with record company mogul Tshepo Nzimande in a desperate bid to revive his floundering career.

Does anyone know what transpired after the peace pipe? He is not even on social media.

Also, what is he doing with his life now, waking up and loving his wife -life like Dr.Mthombeni?

If it is, in which kasi, we know it’s not in an Island though.

We are patient, we will wait for you to come and bless us again when you are resurrected.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi