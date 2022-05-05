E-edition
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Has Mr JazziQ lost his touch?

By Sunday World
Mr Jazziq// Instagram

Friends Of Amstel roared back to life last week after a lull over the past two years due to its nemesis: Covid-19.

Has Mr JazziQ lost his touch? Literally no one paid attention to him when he was on the decks. People were either busy chatting to each other or getting their Amstel refills. Sad!

Boohle gave such a stellar performance, she left everyone in awe.

 

A post shared by Boohle🇿🇦 (@boohle_sa)

