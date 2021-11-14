Shwashwi: How is Mduduzi Manana?

Johannesburg- How is Mduduzi Manana?

It’s been a while since we last heard of his name here at Gossip Towers.

We trust you’ve been a good boy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mduduzi Manana (@mdumanana)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mduduzi Manana (@mdumanana)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mduduzi Manana (@mdumanana)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi