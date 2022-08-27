Shwashwi: Inanda Dam Lifestyle’s Annual All White Party ticket prices are concerning

So VIP is R100 and VVIP R200 at Inanda Dam Lifestyle’s Annual All White Party Picnic featuring Mampintsha on September 3?

Kanti, what happened to R3 000 a head for VIP spots, where expensive champagne would be flowing ‘for free’?

Shwa cannot be wearing expensive all white, only to be spilled on by some papsak red wine, cause really now, R200 can only go that far. No?

By the way, Mpintsho, how are you gonna split yourself between this gig and the All Black Party at La Liga in Narazeth both of which take place on the same day only a few hours apart?

