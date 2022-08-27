E-edition
Subscribe
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Inanda Dam Lifestyle’s Annual All White Party ticket prices are concerning

By Nompilo Zulu

So VIP is R100 and VVIP R200 at Inanda Dam Lifestyle’s Annual All White Party Picnic featuring Mampintsha on September 3?

Kanti, what happened to R3 000 a head for VIP spots, where expensive champagne would be flowing ‘for free’?

Shwa cannot be wearing expensive all white, only to be spilled on by some papsak red wine, cause really now, R200 can only go that far. No?

By the way, Mpintsho, how are you gonna split yourself between this gig and the All Black Party at La Liga in Narazeth both of which take place on the same day only a few hours apart?

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.