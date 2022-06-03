E-edition
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Is there a new DJ in town?

By Anelisa Sibanda
Sona Maphumulo

Is there a new DJ in town? Shwa is sooo ready for that hey, old-timers and mamas in the industry must “step aside” now, “The Sona” has stepped up! Papa’s grammy award win seems to have inspired big time! Sona, mwah is volunteering to come up with a stage name, an inbox.

