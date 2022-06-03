Shwashwi: Is there a new DJ in town?

Is there a new DJ in town? Shwa is sooo ready for that hey, old-timers and mamas in the industry must “step aside” now, “The Sona” has stepped up! Papa’s grammy award win seems to have inspired big time! Sona, mwah is volunteering to come up with a stage name, an inbox.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author