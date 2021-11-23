Shwashwi: Is Unathi Nkayi the first lady to join Sbu, Fresh and TBo Touch?

Johannesburg- So, will Unathi Nkayi be the first lady to join the likes of DJ Sbu, DJ Fresh and TBo Touch?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co)

Also read:

Sizwe Dhlomo responds to Unathi’s ‘false’ GBV claims

Unathi Nkayi fired by Kaya FM

Unathi says she is focusing on music

Look: Tweeps react to Kaya FM firing Unathi Nkayi

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author