Shwashwi: Leave Mihlali alone please

By Nompilo Zulu
Shwa needs to see the list of names in “that petition” to “cancel” Mihlali Ndamase for dating a “married man”! Mwah can’t be the only one accused of having a black soul, while people are wilding with their black hearts, hiding behind fake accounts on social media. Step up, fellow blackies. Show yourselves!

