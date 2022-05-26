Shwashwi: Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni trying to be a comedian influencer

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, what’s up? Are you trying to be an Instagram “comedian influencer” or what? We are aware things have dried up in celebville, but are you a comedian? Nope, don’t think so.

You too pretty for that, gal! That “working from home” video is cute but Shwa was too distracted by your beauty and missed the funny part of it!

Mwah would advise you to just stick to that new deal with a cosmetic house that you’ve just bagged!

