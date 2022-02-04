Shwashwi: Linda Sokhulu should just quit ‘7de Laan’

Johannesburg – Linda Sokhulu should just quit ‘7de Laan’ before they even make viewers see her face.
Shwa has never seen such a long, tiresome, and dreadful introduction to a new character.
These people have lost the plot. No wonder your key characters have left in droves.
Click here to read more from Shwashwi
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.
Sunday World