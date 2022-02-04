REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Linda Sokhulu should just quit ‘7de Laan’

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Linda Sokhulu Instagram

Johannesburg – Linda Sokhulu should just quit ‘7de Laan’ before they even make viewers see her face.

Shwa has never seen such a long, tiresome, and dreadful introduction to a new character.

These people have lost the plot. No wonder your key characters have left in droves.

