Shwashwi: Lorch, you have a potential to be a model

Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch must become a model once and for all! Man keeps posting pictures of himself looking very fine on the socials.

Lorch, Shwa is ready to sign you up for that modelling contract, any day!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nyoso_3 (@thembinkosi_lorch_3)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author