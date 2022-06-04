E-edition
Shwashwi: Lorch, you have a potential to be a model

By Anelisa Sibanda
Thembinkosi Lorch

Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch must become a model once and for all! Man keeps posting pictures of himself looking very fine on the socials.

Lorch, Shwa is ready to sign you up for that modelling contract, any day!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nyoso_3 (@thembinkosi_lorch_3)

