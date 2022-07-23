E-edition
Subscribe
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Malema was the life of the party in Ibiza

By Nompilo Zulu

Why are tweeps in a fit because Julius Malema was spinning some decks at Ibiza?

Man could be competition for some who think DJ-ing, just like nursing, is something to fall back on when life throws them lemons! Juju became the life of the party there, jealous down, jiving and pumping to his own beats!

By the way, who is your make-up artist Mrs. Malema, cause baby gal you always look fine and polished next to your man!

The Malemas

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.