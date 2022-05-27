Shwashwi: Malusi Gigaba how is your new relationship?

Malusi Gigaba, how is your new relationship? Shwa is told you guys are taking things to another level.

Hope you don’t drag the new lady in your life along when you’re busy making deals with your friends. Deal?

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author