E-edition
Subscribe
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Mean or demeaning to finalists?

By Sunday World
Miss SA Top 30 Twitter

Shwa has been procrastinating this past week. Mwah was even too lazy to check the Miss SA 2022 top 30 finalists that tweeps are dragging all over the streets!

Are the girls that dodgy?

Some were even “advised” to rather stick to their hometown beauty pageants so they can win microwaves there!

Why are the streets so mean?

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

    Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes