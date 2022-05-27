Shwashwi: Minister Nathi Mthethwa you have the liver of an ox

Minister Nathi Mthethwa, gotta give it to you, you stan! In all of the shade thrown at you regarding the thathamamillion flag, all you came up with is for Mzansi to watch the flag… at night… next, you will say to watch it at close range… I repeat you stan and have the liver of an ox!

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author