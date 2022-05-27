E-edition
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Minister Nathi Mthethwa you have the liver of an ox

By Sunday World
Minister Nathi Mthethwa received a backlash from citizens regarding a proposed R22 million flag monument. / GCIS

Minister Nathi Mthethwa, gotta give it to you, you stan! In all of the shade thrown at you regarding the thathamamillion flag, all you came up with is for Mzansi to watch the flag… at night… next, you will say to watch it at close range… I repeat you stan and have the liver of an ox!

