Shwashwi: Missing game show captain not a lame joke

You know by now that Shwa doesn’t get much sleep. Yours in gossip and all things entertaining headed out to Bounce in Fourways for the launch of Mzansi Magic’s new game show, The Saturday Showdown.

The game show hosted by SuperSport’s Thato Moeng and comedian Skhumba Hlophe premiered last Saturday. However, Shwa feels sorry for the audience who had to listen and tolerate Hlophe’s dry and lame jokes, or perhaps my sense of humour is whack.

The Saturday Showdown will see five teams, captained by celebrities, battle it out for a R3.5-million grand prize. The celebrity captains of the five teams are the legendary Doctor Khumalo, Sicelo Buthelezi, Bontle Modiselle, Sis Tamara and Makhadzi.

Surprisingly, the four captains were there but our dear Makhadzi was nowhere to be seen. Perhaps she was too busy with her gigs, or she was having serious sessions with her bae.

This is the second event in a matter of days you have not attended, Makhadzi, take Shwa into your confidence.

Shwa was disappointed to see a legendary soccer player such as Doctor Khumalo miss so many hoops in two minutes. Kanti Doc, have you lost your touch? Or maybe you don’t practise at home with you kids or grandkids – but you look good.

Shwa was smitten by Siphiwe Tshabalala and Reneilwe Letsholonyane’s brotherhood. Talk about bromance.

Phila Mazibuko, it was great to see you out mingling with other people, but Shwa is just concerned. What’s going on? You don’t seem to be your usual self. It can’t be that you’re jobless, you bagged a gig on Generations: The Legacy not so long ago.

Another celeb I was surprised to see out and mingling was Skeem Saam’s Hellen Motsuki, who plays the role of Melitta. Ausi, go out more and have fun, life is too short. Shwa was just wondering what former Idol’s winner Luyolo Yiba is doing with his life. We miss your voice.

