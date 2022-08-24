Shwashwi: Morake’s all-female line-up slapstick treat

Tumi Morake is looking better than a packet of warm slap chips these days. Fresh from the US, the comedian treated Shwa to a night out at Emperors Palace for her all-female line-up comedy show, Laugh Mosadi.

Waist snatched and a thigh-high slit, this mommy looked dashing and bragged about it too.

“Black don’t crack,” said the proud almost 40-year-old.

In her line-up was a bevy of impassioned leading voices made up of Angel Campey, Lihle Msimang, Lindy Johnson, Nina Hastie and Tracey-Lee Oliver, as well as a few surprise acts.

The belle of the ball had to be Oliver. Shwa was shocked to see the theatre extraordinaire has ventured into comedy. She is famous for Project Fame (M-Net), Afrikaans Idols (KykNet) and The Voice (M-Net.)

She was also once nominated for her performance as Deena Jones in Dreamgirls and starred alongside David Kau and Joey Rasdien in the feature film, Blitz Patrollie.

But enough about her resume.

With long curly black hair, she strolled onto stage confidently wearing her dad’s pants, cos who needs to spend on wide-legged pants, right?

But man, can this girl sing!

Well, considering she started at the age of three, it’s not surprising that she does it so well – but then again we’ve had others who claim they can hit high notes and fail dismally, hint to Miss Zahara.

She cleverly infuses song with her jokes. Doing a rendition of Brenda Fassie’s Too Late for Mama and a number by Adele and Shakira, she had the audience both in stitches and in awe. Shwa loved it. The only lady of the night to receive a well-deserved standing ovation.

Moving on to Msimang, or Miss Slender, she never gets tired. As a scriptwriter for shows like You Got Got, Blacktax, Single Girls, Next of Next Week, and a few adverts and shows for Comedy Central, she is the definition of a woman with substance. The 32-year-old’s comedy is hard-hitting and relative.

Speaking of her late boyfriend, who died during Covid-19, was heart-wrenching but humorous. A genius at her craft.

Sol and his chommie MacG can learn some wit from this chick.

Claudine Ullman just showed us again how weird umlungus are. What was that act, mama? A hot mess. Shwa was ready to hit the road that time but had to wait for the funny lady Nina Hastie to do her thang. Let’s just say it was more disappointing.

The outfit was, however, on point. As for Coconut Kelz – it’s gonna take a while for many people to understand her White Karen persona. Shame. The other white girl in the line-up, Angel Campey should school Ullman on how to get it right and keep the audience engaged. You were brilliant.

Thanks to Morake for celebrating the genius of women during Women’s Month.

