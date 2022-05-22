Shwashwi: Nimrod Nkosi why were you admiring the man’s behind?

Shwa also had to get to grips with amadlozi while attending the celebration of Ancestors Day. Ever heard of it? If not, pay attention and get back to your roots – your Sandton-rented life must not betray your roots.

Actor Nimrod Nkosi was the MC of the day, which was well-attended by guests from various traditional and spiritual spheres and included talks by Bishop Joshua Maponga III.

Nimrod, Shwa is concerned why you were admiring one of the Zulu brother’s sex scenes so much. I mean, you went as far as admiring the man’s behind…

“That scene was so beautiful and executed brilliantly, I have never seen a black man showing his body since way back in Shaka Zulu. I commend you for it and showing your body so brilliantly.”

You left us with so many questions, hey old man.

