E-edition
Subscribe
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Perhaps mom should buy fans for Andile Mpisane

By Sunday World
Andile Mpisane Instagram

Pretorians really did Andile Mpisane a dirty at popular nightclub Propaganda.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Andile can be seen performing to a non-responsive crowd. The crowd was bored to death. Who can blame them?

Shwa has never seen fans disrespect an “international star” this way.

Well, perhaps mommy dearest should make a plan and buy him some fans who will sit on  the front line every time he performs and dance and scream for him. Better yet his many kids should grow up quickly so dad can give them a one man show. Shem!

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

    Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes