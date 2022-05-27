Shwashwi: Perhaps mom should buy fans for Andile Mpisane

Pretorians really did Andile Mpisane a dirty at popular nightclub Propaganda.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Andile can be seen performing to a non-responsive crowd. The crowd was bored to death. Who can blame them?

Shwa has never seen fans disrespect an “international star” this way.

Well, perhaps mommy dearest should make a plan and buy him some fans who will sit on the front line every time he performs and dance and scream for him. Better yet his many kids should grow up quickly so dad can give them a one man show. Shem!

A closer look at the audience watching Andile Mpisane perform at Propaganda; Pretoria. pic.twitter.com/TAbE8hJ6aO — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) May 27, 2022

I so wish i can meet Andile Mpisane and advise him to use his money to fund young upcoming artists who are talented and build something he will be proud of not this nonsense of abusing his connections and platforms — Jobe (@Mfoka_Jobe) May 27, 2022

Andile Mpisane can stop embarrassing himself now, the music thing is not working out — The Boss 😎 (@t_dzyl) May 27, 2022

I honestly admire Andile Mpisane for trying to find himself outside his mother's wealth. He easily could've been a socialite, clubbing n doing drugs. But he is out there trying to have a career. — Thato🗯 (@thatofaith) May 27, 2022

