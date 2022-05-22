Shwashwi: See celebs who have had a nose job

Who rocks the best of Pinocchio? You choose… Shwa still finds it hard to decide who takes the cup… 1,2,3 go…

Connie Ferguson opened the gates to Pinnocchioville in Mzansi all those years ago! Others followed… darn, I miss you in those early Generations episodes way back in the 90s! Still love yaa though, big sis!

Uyanda Mbuli, after all the years, are you still proud of your ‘nosey’ decision to do a Pinocchio? Gotta give it to you, you carry it like a crown, my princess! Those still ‘in the closet’ even though it’s there for Shwa to see… please come on, spill it. How did you go from bumpy to pointer?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UYANDA MBULI CORPORATION ???? (@uyandaitson)

Queen B, from bumpy to Pinocchio? Just like that? Nough said… a picture paints a thousand words… Shwa still hopes Big Zulu takes you to MaiMai for that much-anticipated date, though…please don’t wear make-up on the date… wanna see something!

Princess Terry, you must be thinking ‘how did Shwa come to think I did a Pinocchio?’ Come on baby doll, you think Mwah hasn’t noticed that the ‘flatliner’ you had during Tsotsi days is different to The Bold&The Beautiful’s more ‘refined’ pointer? Just come clean sister, did you do a Pinocchio or not? By the way, happy belated birthday!

Mother hen Oprah Winfrey, Shwa also needs some answers from you.

