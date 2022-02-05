REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Sello Maake Ka-Ncube booking FNB Stadium for his new nuptials

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Sello Maake Instagram

Johannesburg- Shwa is well aware that wedding fever has caught on since Covivi put a damper on things.

But Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is booking FNB Stadium for his new nuptials?

Home Affairs should be enough, uncle.

We don’t want things ending up as they did for Somizi.

 

Speaking about Somizi, can Shwa please be your next lover? We see you love splashing on very expensive gifts and Valentine’s Day is coming up soon.

 

