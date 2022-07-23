Shwashwi: Showmax might as well cancel ‘The Wife’

Is the rumour going around the mill that The Wife’s two lead actors are about to depart true? If it is, then you might as well close shop bafethu!

What is the telenovela without Hlomu and Bhut’Omdala, played by Mbalenhle Mavimbela and Mondli Makhoba? Next thing Mqhele, played by Bonko Khoza, will also exit!

Then all we’ll be left with is Khanyi Mbau, who Shwa always wondered how she, speaking third-grade Zulu, ended up among that great cast in the first place!

