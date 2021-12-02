Shwashwi: Sophie Ndaba shopped up a storm at Pep’s latest fashion launch

Johannesburg – From there, I had to dash to the Loxion Kulca launch in Fourways Mall.

What a downgrade from Melrose Arch to Fourways, but it was worth my time because the legendary fashion house was launching its latest collection that is available at Pep stores countrywide.

I hope this will be the end of the Pep-store stigma because growing up, Pep was not a cool store at all.

It was perceived as useless and wearing their clothes made you feel like you were not your parents’ favourite.

Legendary fashion designer Ole Ledimo of House of Ole is the creative head behind Loxion Kulca.

I must say he has done a great job – the clothes are beautiful and speak to now.

Kuli Chana’s hubby, oops, I meant wifey, the ever-stylish, and on-point Lamiez Holworthy, made me wanna change into Loxion Kulca clothes.

She is also such a good DJ, nobody wanted to leave the party.

Comedian Isaac Gampu did a stellar job as programme director.

We were all in stitches the minute he opened his mouth.

Event organisers, do yourselves a favour and book this man.

He is a natural.

Reality TV star Gogo Maweni, who was crying last week because of her cheating hubby, looked fabulous along with the same hubby – clearly, her love portion really works.

The day I want to get married, I know where to go, judging by their happiness.

Actress Sophie Ndaba was shopping up a storm, talking about being a bargain hunter – nonetheless, she looked fabulous.

Blast from the past, make-up artist Nthato Mashishi, was also there.

It was good to see gospel singer Given Mabena dancing to amapiano. I really thought he was into praising God only.

Thanks for the invite and hospitality.

